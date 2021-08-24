Niagara Falls man, 27, charged with breaking into three local eateries

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara Falls resident has been arrested and charged in connection with burglaries at multiple local restaurants.

On Friday, Michael Miranda, 27, was arrested as Niagara Falls Police say he broke into Zaika Indian Cuisine on Third Street.

He was charged with third degree burglary, fourth degree grand larceny, fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, and fourth degree criminal mischief in that incident.

Miranda was released that day.

According to Niagara Falls Police, just hours after being released, he was captured on camera breaking a window to gain entry into Power City Eatery on Third Street, taking cash from the register.

He is facing charges for third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny in connection with that incident.

Miranda is also charged with breaking into The Misty Dog on Main Street at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a door was damaged to enter the building and the cash register system was stolen. The freezer door was also left open, causing the food inside to spoil, valued at $1,700.

Miranda is charged with third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny in connection with this incident.

He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Niagara Falls City Court on the new charges. His bail was set at $5,000, and he’s due back in court on Aug. 27.

Detectives are currently investigating other larcenies that occurred recently in the same area.