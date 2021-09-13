Niagara Falls man sentenced to two to six years in prison for leaving the scene of fatal 2020 accident

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara Falls man has been sentenced to two to six years in prison for leaving the scene of a fatal accident in May 2020.

Michael Blackburn admitted in June to driving the vehicle that struck an ATV on Garlow Road in the Town of Lewiston and fleeing the scene without reporting the incident to police.

The driver of the ATV, Evonne Printup-Rice, died as a result of the crash.

Blackburn was located at his Niagara Falls residence several hours after the crash by Lewiston Police and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.