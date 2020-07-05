Niagara Falls officials, coaches call “foul” after baseball diamond damaged by apparent fireworks

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A recently fixed up baseball field is now badly damaged after people allegedly set off fireworks in the diamond on Saturday night.

The community is now tasked with cleaning up the mess at 91st Street Park- right as youth sports start.

Niagara Falls Councilman Andrew Touma was out assessing the damage on Sunday, and said he was shocked to see the damage.

Lasalle Park in Niagara Falls was damaged last night from an amateur fireworks display. Baseball coach Bryan Dean says it’s unfortunate this happened and right before the start of youth sports.



Niagara Falls recently spent $190K in renovating this field. pic.twitter.com/Ye5iS8GxYY — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) July 5, 2020

Touma said he knows that people were celebrating the Fourth of July, but says that setting off the fireworks at the diamond was irresponsible.

In New York State, only ground- and hand-based fire works are legal- and Touma says those types of fireworks would not have caused this damage.

The timing of the damage is inconvenient, since starting Monday, kids can play baseball and other youth sports with their leagues again.

“It’s the heartbreak of, right before the season begins, now we’re struggling to fix the diamond before we play and our first game is Thursday,” baseball coach Bryan Dean said. “The money in here, it was taxpayer dollars- the City Council, the mayor, were nice enough to do this for us, and it’s unfortunate that regular citizens who pay their taxes have to ruin the diamond for the kids.”

The field was renovated within the last year, a project that cost the city $190,000.

Niagara Falls city officials say they will clean the area up with help from volunteers.

News 4 reached out to Niagara Falls Police to see if they’re investigating the incident, but they weren’t able to provide an update on Sunday.