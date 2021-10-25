Niagara Falls, other NYS landmarks to be lit pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(WIVB) – New York State bridges and landmarks, including Niagara Falls, will be lit pink on Monday to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Here’s a full list of the NYS sites that will be lit:
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex
- MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
According to a press release from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in New York. This year, over 255,000 new cases of invasive and non-invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed, with about 42,000 women in the U.S. dying from breast cancer.
Early detection and diagnosis is the best protection against breast cancer.
You can text GET SCREENED to 81336 to find your nearest breast cancer screening location in New York State, and click here to schedule a mammogram with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute.
