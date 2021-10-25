Niagara Falls, other NYS landmarks to be lit pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The American Falls are lit in pink light to signify the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month as seen from the Prospect Point Observation Tower in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2002. (AP Photo/Don Heupel)

(WIVB) – New York State bridges and landmarks, including Niagara Falls, will be lit pink on Monday to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Here’s a full list of the NYS sites that will be lit:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

According to a press release from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in New York. This year, over 255,000 new cases of invasive and non-invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed, with about 42,000 women in the U.S. dying from breast cancer.

Early detection and diagnosis is the best protection against breast cancer.

You can text GET SCREENED to 81336 to find your nearest breast cancer screening location in New York State, and click here to schedule a mammogram with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute.