NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls Police detectives found multiple “ghost” guns, ammunition, and cocaine while executing a search warrant at a 78th Street residence on Monday morning.

According to police reports, 13 handguns, nine rifles, and three sawed-off shotguns were found- many of which were homemade and lacked identifying serial numbers.

The resident of the home, 33-year-old Alfred M. Bax, was charged with several felony county of criminal possession of a weapon .