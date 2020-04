NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Sams Club in Niagara Falls opened two-hours early Sunday morning to give healthcare workers and first responders a place to shop, but employees decided to go above and beyond.



As shoppers walked in, they were greeted by a round of applause. Sams Club says every Sunday morning, shopping hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. will be dedicated to these heroes.