Niagara Falls school board to vote changing elementary school name to honor first Black woman member

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Thursday night, the Niagara Falls City School Board will decide whether to change the name of a district elementary school in honor of the first African-American woman to serve on the board.

The board will cast the historic vote at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Niagara Falls City School District Central Office auditorium, 630 66th Street.

If it passes, they will rename Niagara Street Elementary School after Dr. Bloneva Bond, who served on the board from 1979 to 1984.

According to the district, the name change was motivated by Men Standing Strong Together and members of the Black community who approached the board asking for a school to be renamed for a Black leader.