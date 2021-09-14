Niagara SPCA unveils new surgical suite

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara SPCA unveiled their new surgical suite during their annual cocktail party Tuesday night.

For years, the organization was doing surgeries in a 96 sq. ft. trailer. They broke ground on this new suite back in 2019 – and completed it this past March.

The new addition offers more than 20 times the space of the trailer.

Executive director Amy Lewis says the new suite was desperately needed.

She says it will help the SPCA spay and neuter animals.

“It’s been really monumental for the organization,” Lewis said. “For such a small organization that has been underfunded for so many years, to bring this project to our shelter is incredible.”

The suite was made possible by donations and a $500,000 grant from New York State.