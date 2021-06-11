Nicolette Tse’s small business The Knotted Fox makes a big splash in The Queen City

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Located on Delaware Ave is the Hiraeth House- a shared space housing ten female-owned businesses. This spot is the brick and mortar location for Nicolette Tse’s business The Knotted Fox which sells antique, vintage, one-of-a-kind handmade rugs, and more.

Because in-store shopping hours are limited to Thursdays and appointments only, Tse encourages anyone interested in purchasing an item to reach out to her through Instagram or email.

