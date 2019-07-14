Djokovic tops Federer in longest Men’s final in Wimbledon history.

(CNN) Wimbledon – Novak Djokovic saved two match points to beat Roger Federer in the longest ever singles final at Wimbledon at four hours, 57 minutes.

Besides the time, the final was also historic as it was the first to feature a tiebreak in the decider at 12-12.Winning all three tiebreaks was the key for Djokovic in the 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 13-12 (7-3) victory.

He saved the two match points on Federer’s serve at 8-7 after initially holding a 4-2 lead in the fifth.Djokovic won a fifth Wimbledon and 16th major to pull within two of Rafael Nadal and four of men’s leader Federer.