BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There will be no tolls on Christmas Day at the Peace Bridge.

The Peace Bridge Authority announced Tuesday that the toll-free period will be in effect for 24 hours starting at 12 a.m. Dec. 25.

“Not charging tolls on Christmas Day is a nice way to conclude the year and say thank you

to our employees and customers,” said Authority Chairman Tim Clutterbuck.