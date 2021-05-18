Normal Avenue fire causes $170,000 in damage, displaces 12 people

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A three-alarm fire at a Normal Avenue residential building caused $170,000 of damage and displaced 12 people Tuesday afternoon.

Buffalo Fire responded to the call just before 5 p.m.

Fire officials say the fire started on the exterior of the two-story structure.

One person was helped out of the building through the front entrance by firefighters.

A nearby house also was damaged by the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the peopel affected by the fire, including three children.

Investigators say the fire has been ruled accidental at this time.