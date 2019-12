NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The North Tonawanda Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old.

Elly Minjares was last seen at her North Tonawanda residence on Dec. 28, wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black boots.

She is 4’9″ and weighs 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Michelle Day at 716-692-4317.