Nursing home residents begin receiving Covid vaccinations

SPRINGVILLE, NY (WIVB) At Fiddler’s Green Manor in Springville, they treated it like the turning point that it is by cutting a red ribbon labeled, ‘Vaccine Day’. It was Monday morning’s first stop for the CVS Pharmacy workers who will eventually go into several local nursing homes to give Covid vaccinations to the staff and residents.

Rose Skinner was among the first residents to get the shot in the arm. “Like nothing. Just like going to the doctor and get a pin prick and it’s nothing.”

The administrator of Fiddlers Green, Dawn Clabeaux said the staff will watch for side effects. “So as soon as we start this process, we’re gonna be watching our residents for 30 minutes. We have a team assigned to each room to make sure there are no adverse reactions to our residents and then of course we’ll continue to watch them on a regular basis obtaining vitals and pulses like that.”

Not all nursing homes are getting this at the same time. Walgreens staff will begin vaccinations sometime next week at the GreenFields Health & Rehabilitation Center, in Lancaster, and the four nursing homes operated by Catholic Health. Two Elderwood facilities should receive them later this week.

Fiddlers Green Manor averages about seventy residents but none of the residents have tested positive for more than 6 months. Some of the staff members have tested positive in recent months but the facility managed to keep it from infecting nursing home residents.

“This is just a huge day getting our staff and residents vaccinated, hopefully allowing our patients to see their families again and not just see their families from six feet apart, maybe even get a hug or a kiss.” said Kate Wannemacher, of Avante Care Management. “They haven’t been able to do that since March.”

Rose Skinner is hopeful after getting the vaccine Monday, and after she survived Covid last spring. “I hope again for the country and the people and everything that things could go back the way they were.”

George Richert is an award-winning reporter who first joined the News 4 team in 1998, later returning in 2018. See more of his work here.

LATEST: