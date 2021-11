BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A hedge fund from the Big Apple could be taking over the Buffalo News.

Alden Global Capital has proposed buying Lee Enterprises, which is the company that currently owns The News.

Alden owns several major papers, including the New York Daily News and the Boston Herald.

Berkshire Hathaway sold the Buffalo News to Lee last year.

We’ve reached out to Lee Enterprises about this story.

We’re waiting to hear back.