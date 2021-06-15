NYSDOH: Highmark Stadium can operate at full capacity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills Mafia can come out in full force in Orchard Park soon as the Buffalo Bills now have the green light to host games in a full stadium.
The New York State Health Department says Highmark Stadium is considered an outdoor venue that can now operate at 100-percent capacity without any restrictions.
It says fans who have not been vaccinated will still need to wear a face mask.
You can read the full statement below:
Highmark Stadium is considered an outdoor venue that can operate at full, 100% capacity without restrictions. As announced by Governor Cuomo today, the State’s mandatory COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted coinciding with 70% of adult New Yorkers having been vaccinated, except masks remain required for unvaccinated individuals pursuant to CDC guidelines. Indoor event venues with a capacity greater than 5,000 must also continue to follow the State’s guidance until more New Yorkers are vaccinated.
Please also see the following excerpt from today’s release: “The State’s COVID restrictions remain in effect for large-scale indoor event venues—now defined as indoor venues that hold more than 5,000 attendees. Consistent with the State’s implementation of the CDC guidelines, proof of vaccination can be used to eliminate social distancing and remove masks for fully vaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated or unknown vaccination status individuals who are over the age of four must continue to present proof of a recent negative diagnostic COVID-19 test result and wear masks within the venue. However, social distancing can be reduced or eliminated between tested attendees, allowing venues to reach 100 percent capacity in all sections.”