NYSDOH: Highmark Stadium can operate at full capacity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills Mafia can come out in full force in Orchard Park soon as the Buffalo Bills now have the green light to host games in a full stadium.



The New York State Health Department says Highmark Stadium is considered an outdoor venue that can now operate at 100-percent capacity without any restrictions.



It says fans who have not been vaccinated will still need to wear a face mask.

You can read the full statement below: