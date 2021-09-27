NYS’s COVID-19 Report Card for schools is live

(WIVB) – New York State’s COVID-19 Report Card has gone live for the first time this school year.

The report card tracks both lab-reported and school district-reported COVID-19 cases for kids aged five to 17 throughout the state.

According to Monday’s data, since Sept. 1, there have been 1,707 lab-reported COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids in the Western New York region.

Since Sept. 13, 756 students and 134 teachers and staff members have tested positive as reported by their school districts in Western New York.

You can find the report card here.

The website also allows users to check COVID-19 data by school.