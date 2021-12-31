NYS’s mask mandate extended until Feb. 1

(WIVB) – The state’s mask mandate for indoor spaces has been extended until Feb. 1, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced during a Friday press conference.

“I want to give everyone the heads up,” Gov. Hochul said. “Again, being very willing to reassess. Hoping that the picture is much more positive in February.”

NYS mask mandate is extended to February 1st.



Gov. Hochul also announced that students and faculty in SUNY and CUNY colleges and universities will need to have their COVID-19 booster shot if eligible by Jan. 15.

New York had 76 deaths as a result of the virus yesterday.