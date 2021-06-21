Oishei Children’s Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital announce zero COVID patients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, both Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Oishei Children’s Hospital reported to the New York State Department of Health that they are at zero positive COVID19 inpatients.

“This is tremendous news for our community and a tremendous accomplishment for our staff,” said Bob Nesselbush, CEO of Kaleida Health. “Our teams across the health system were on the front lines of one of the most challenging viruses seen in more than 100 years. From the bruises on their faces after wearing masks for 12 hours to the stress of fighting for the lives of each patient, to the fear of contracting the virus themselves or bringing it home to loved ones, our staff persevered. The Kaleida Health team was there for all of us in our darkest times. And they never wavered in their commitment to their patients or their co-workers. We thank them for this incredible dedication and commitment. Our community is better because of their efforts.”

Oishei first recorded zero COVID inpatients on June 17 and has had zero COVID-19 inpatients since then while Buffalo General Medical Center currently has two COVID-19 inpatients.

Millard Fillmore had its first COVID inpatient back in March 2020.