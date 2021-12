(WIVB) – One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the Town of Scio.

New York State Police say that the vehicle was traveling south on County Route 9, went off the road and struck a group of trees.

State police responded to the scene at 2:45 p.m. and the occupant of the vehicle, 30-year-old Edward D. Linnecke Jr. of Scio was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.