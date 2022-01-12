One person dead in stabbing at Town of Wheatfield home

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – A person is dead following a Tuesday evening stabbing at a Town of Wheatfield home.

Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a person stabbed at the home, in the 2000 block of Niagara Roadar, ound 6:45 p.m.

Deputies performed first aid on the male victim, but he died of his injuries at the scene.

According to sheriff’s office reports, it seems that there was a fight in the home that led to the stabbing. A suspect is being looked for, and the sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the community.

A homicide is being conducted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau.

The victim’s name is being held pending notification of the family.