One person dead in two-vehicle head on crash in Niagara County

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in Niagara County.

The crash occurred in the 4900 block of Royalton Center Road in the Town of Royalton.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle crossed over the center line while traveling south, and a vehicle in the opposite lane was unable to avoid the first vehicle.

The vehicles collided head on.

The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other drive was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The names of the drivers are being withheld at this time.