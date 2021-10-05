One person taken to hospital for smoke inhalation following fire on Buffalo’s East Side

(WIVB) – Firefighters put out a blaze that had two homes on fire on Buffalo’s East Side Tuesday.

The fire happened on Moselle Street around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters rescued a person from the second floor of one of the homes.

We’re told that person was taken to the hospital for breathing in smoke.

Fire officials say Buffalo’s bravest did a great job.



“Everybody has their job and and we always emphasize do your job and things will go really good,” said Tom Meldrum, Batallion Chief. “So our first company is our engine company they did really good. And their job is to rescue the person. It was a good day today.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.