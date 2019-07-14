“One small step” 50 years later.

(CBS) In a culture steeped in high technology, from wearable computers to the internet of things and rockets that fly themselves back to pinpoint touchdowns, the Apollo 11 moon landing and Neil Armstrong’s “giant leap for mankind” are slowly fading from memory, a forever remarkable but increasingly distant bit of history.

After all, for anyone born after July 20, 1969, the day Armstrong set foot on the surface of the moon, there has never been a time when humanity was bound to Earth alone. For many, the stories of Apollo 11, five subsequent moon landings and the near disaster of Apollo 13 are remembered from history class, not from personal experience.

But for an older generation, the sons and daughters of the “Greatest Generation” who designed, built, launched and flew the Apollo missions, the first moon landing will forever stand out as a seminal event in human history, a gripping life-or-death drama played out on live television 240,000 miles from Earth.

On the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, virtually anyone watching television or listening to the radio that day can recall where they were at 4:17:40 p.m. EDT when Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin, leaving crewmate Michael Collins behind in orbit, swooped to a nail-biting touchdown on the Sea of Tranquility.

With only a few seconds of fuel remaining, after disconcerting computer program alarms and a navigation glitch that forced Armstrong to take over manual control to avoid a boulder-strewn landing site, the four-legged spacecraft settled to the surface in clouds of fast-dissipating moon dust.

“Man on the moon!” CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite emotionally exclaimed, listening along with millions around the world as Armstrong and Aldrin worked through their engine shutdown checklist. “We copy you down, Eagle,” astronaut Charlie Duke called from mission control in Houston as if seeking confirmation.

“Houston, Tranquillity Base here,” Armstrong famously replied. “The Eagle has landed.”

“Roger, Twan… Tranquillity, we copy you on the ground,” Duke stammered in return. “You’ve got a bunch of guys about to turn blue. We’re breathing again. Thanks a lot.”

They weren’t the only ones. Cronkite, a long-time space enthusiast, was virtually speechless. “Oh, boy!” he exhaled in relief, taking off his glasses and rubbing his hands together with pent-up emotion.

Six-and-a-half hours later, with one of the largest global television audiences in history looking on, Armstrong stood poised on the lander’s foot pad before stepping onto the lunar surface, clearly visible in a grainy black-and-white image.

“Boy, look at those pictures! Wow!” Cronkite marveled. “Armstrong is on the moon, Neil Armstrong, 38-year-old American, standing on the surface of the moon on this July 20th, nineteen hundred and sixty nine.”

An instant later, at 10:56 p.m., Armstrong stepped off the footpad and onto the the finely-powdered surface.

“That’s one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Whether he inadvertently dropped the “a” or simply misspoke in the thrill of the moment, Armstrong’s words briefly united the people of planet Earth with shared pride for an achievement dreamed of since humans first looked up at the sky in wonder.

“For one priceless moment in the whole history of man, all the people on this Earth are truly one,” President Richard Nixon radioed the moonwalkers from the Oval Office. “One in their pride in what you have done, and one in our prayers that you will return safely to Earth.”



