One-year-old dead in overnight fire in Chautauqua County

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A one-year-old child has died following an overnight fire in Chautauqua County.

The fire broke out at a residence on Main Street in Sherman around 1:21 a.m. Wednesday.

A woman and four children were able to escape the house, but the one-year-old was not able to get out.

Two of the children were taken to Hamot Medical Center in Erie for burns.

The fire is under investigation. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.