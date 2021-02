ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–An Orchard Park gym owner is celebrating a win in court Tuesday.



The attorney of Athletes Unleashed Owner Robby Dinero tells News 4 that Judge Paul Wojtaszek has granted a permanent injunction against New York State. This prevents the governor’s restrictions from being enforced against the gym for more than 30 days.



The ruling only applies to athletes unleashed. We’ve reached out to the governor’s office for comment and are waiting to hear back.