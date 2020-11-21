Orchard Park gym owners push back against police, health department saying regulations are unjust

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Outrage over new orange zone restrictions turned into a tense moment inside an Orchard Park gym.

Robby Dinero of Athletes Unleashed helped organize a protest with other business owners who are upset that they’ll have to temporarily close again because case numbers are rising in Erie County.

In this video which is circulating on social media, you can see that during the gathering members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office arrived with someone from the county health department.

The owner didn’t want them on his property so a group of them forced them out.

News 4 did reach out the to Erie County Health Department Saturday, and officials say they’ll address this on Monday.

Dinero says he doesn’t agree with how the state is handling the shutdown and feels gyms are being unfairly targeted

“There is no standard. There’s no rhyme or reason. I am personally very glad that martial arts studios get to be open. Gymnastics studios get to be open, dance studios, I think that’s awesome. I’m glad Walmart gets to be open because Walmart employs a lot of people, Target Etc. How are they any different from this gym?”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced this past week that gyms are one of the places where COVID- 19 is spread, as well as, supermarkets, restaurants and large gatherings

The owner has temporarily closed Athletes Unleashed and is following the state’s guidelines, but he does say he will continue to protest.

News 4 reached out to the Erie County Sheriff’s office, but they could not provide us with a comment at this time.

