27 deaths,1,059 COVID-19 cases in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UPDATE: As of 8:07 p.m. April 5, there are now 27 coronavirus deaths in Erie County according to the county’s COVID-19 map.

The total number of cases is at 1,059 and the recovery total has increased to 171.

ORIGINAL: There are now 1,057 positive COVID-19 cases in Erie County, County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced during a Sunday press conference.

Of those cases, 26 have died. As of yesterday’s report, 201 people have been hospitalized with 105 in ICU. 167 people have recovered.

Nearly 2,000 people in the county are in quarantine.

Poloncarz noted that some of the individuals in the county who have died from COVID-19 are in their 30s and 40s.

“Just because you are young, doesn’t mean you are not vulnerable,” Poloncarz said.

Yesterday, Catholic Health announced that 17 patients and residents at Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park have tested positive for COVID-19. The number is now 39, Poloncarz said.

He added that the county is concerned about the more than 130 patients at the manor, some of who are in their 80s and 90s, and said the county is working with Catholic Health on treatment and containment.

Tomorrow, Erie County will add a zip code feature to its COVID-19 map. So far, the largest cluster of cases includes people in 14215, which is the City of Buffalo’s East Side.

