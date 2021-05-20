Painting with a Twist puts the fun in fundraiser while providing an atmosphere of relaxation

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — With two locations, one in Cheektowaga and another in West Seneca, “Painting with a Twist” provides an atmosphere of relaxation where guests are encouraged to bring their own drinks, snacks, and friends.

At the studio, owner Mary Grupka, and her daughter Christie Grupka, provide all of the materials you’ll need to create a masterpiece while an instructor coaches you step-by-step through the process.

Once a month, they also host “Painting with a Purpose” classes where half of the class’s proceeds go to benefit a local non-profit from animal rescues and homeless shelters to mental health organizations.

