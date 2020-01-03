Pancho Billa’s family ready for Bills playoff game in the Lone Star State

DALLAS (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texas will take place just four hours from the Dallas home of Ezra Castro, the late Bills fan who captured the heart of Bills Mafia as he battled cancer.

Better known as Pancho Billa, it was his dying wish for his two children to carry on his legacy as a Bills fan. That’s why on Friday, his longtime girlfriend Veronica Borjon and the kids packed up a car, and made the drive down to Houston.

“It’s a drive that I did with Ezra very often, every week when we would go to Houston to MD Anderson (Cancer Center),” Borjon said. “To have him not with us, it’s hard. But I know he’s with us spiritually.”

It’s a familiar drive, but for an unfamiliar reason: a Bills playoff game in Castro’s home state of Texas.

“It’s another adjustment, learning to move forward,” Borjon said.

Since Castro died in May 2019, and even dating back to his cancer diagnosis, Bills fans have rallied around Borjon and their kids. It’s been emotional for the family watching the team play this year. But they have been watching, all season. Borjon sat in their home as the team clinched a playoff birth against Pittsburgh in Week 15, instead of watching it at the Dallas Bills Backers Bar.

“I have his ashes there with us in our house,” Borjon said. “It was meant for us to go home, for me to turn on the TV and for us to finish watching the game together at home.”

She refers to it as fate, not unlike how it was fate for the Bills to play in a playoff game in their Lone Star State backyard.

“For us to be playing in Houston,” Borjon explained, “I mean to take both kids, his kids, our kids to the game.

“I’m pretty sure he was like, ‘No, you’re taking the family. You’re taking Ponchito. You’re taking Ponchita. It’s going to be in Houston.’ I truly believe in that.”

And she can’t wait to see their Bills family there.