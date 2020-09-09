Parents take on Williamsville School Board with frustrations over remote learning

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Parents in Williamsville let the school board know how upset they are during a meeting Tuesday night.

Hours earlier, hybrid learners began their first day of school – but for hundreds of students who are remote learners, they’re still left without a clear plan or start date.

One parent even told board members they feel like they chose the remote learning plan based on “the basis of lies.” Students enrolled in the 100% virtual model also addressed the board with their own concerns of falling behind their peers who were able to begin classes today.

“I’m choosing the option that is safer for everyone – myself, my family, our school and our community – by taking classes remotely, and I am being punished for it with a later start date and random district teachers who are being hired as we speak,” one student said.

Another parent told board members his daughter now feels like she is putting the health of her family over her education, something he said a child should never have to worry about.

Tuesday’s meeting was also the first for Acting Superintendent Dr. John McKenna in his position. On Monday, school board members held an emergency meeting where they announced Superintendent Scott Martzloff is under administrative leave while his conduct and handling of the district’s reopening plan is investigated.

While some parents say they’re thankful for this move by the board, others say it’s not enough and that they’re still looking for answers when their students can return back to school.

“We’ve been working very hard on this issue,” McKenna told parents at the end of Tuesday’s meeting. “I know myself and stakeholders worked all last night and all day today, and we’ll continue until we get the right answers.”

