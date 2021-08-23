Pegula Sports and Entertainment has found a new partner to take over The Draft Room, Room 120

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Pegula Sports and Entertainment has found a new partner to take over the operation of The Draft Room and Room 120 at 79 Perry St.

Select Pour Ventures LLC is a newly formed venture backed by several local business and community leaders, a press release from PSE said Monday.

Its Management/Ownership team includes Marc Honan, a former NFL & PSE Executive, Jason Sunshine as General Manager, and business leaders Angela Marcolini and Phil Rapini.

Most of The Draft Room’s existing layout will remain the same, and it will serve classic American food.

A spokesperson for Select Pour Ventures, LLC confirmed Monday that The Draft Room will accept gift cards that were previously issued by PSE’s food and beverage operations arm, Top Shelf Management.