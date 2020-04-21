M&T, Key Bank partner with Pegula Sports to provide aid to local hospitals

(WIVB)-Key Bank and M&T Bank have partnered with Pegula Sports & Entertainment to provide aid to local hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The companies will give $540,000 dollars to help front line workers at Kaleida Health, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Erie County Medical Center.

“Everyone in Western New York is in this fight together,” said PSE President & CEO Kim Pegula. “KeyBank and M&T Bank are both great partners of ours. Today our partners look beyond individual goals and join together with us for a much more important cause, as we provide brave front line workers with supplies they need to combat COVID-19 in our community.”

The money will help provide the following items:

Personal protective equipment and other necessary hospital equipment

Meals for front line workers and caregivers

Tablets for virtual interaction between patients and loved ones that will be donated to local schools following the crisis

Employee and patient hardship support

Hotel rooms for front line workers fighting COVID-19, who aren’t comfortable heading home to their loved ones because of the risk of transmission

“We are beyond grateful to Pegula Sports & Entertainment, KeyBank and M&T Bank for their thoughtfulness and generosity during this time,” said Candace Johnson, PhD, Roswell Park President and CEO. “They continue to be caring community leaders in WNY. We are thankful for their support to provide iPads for patients to communicate with family during limited visitation; financial assistance to patients and families who are facing economic struggle during this pandemic; and meals and wellness support for our front line staff who are working long, strenuous hours.”