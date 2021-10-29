Pepsi is featuring Bills super fans in new video

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Pepsi is teaming up with Bills super fans to give away thousands of Pepsi Zero Sugars.

The brand spotlighted multiple well-known fans in a new video, Ken “Pinto Ron” Johnson, “The Chefs”, (Derrick ‘Norm’ Norman and Richard ‘Poo’ Peterson), Leslie “The Godparent” Wille, and “Brother Bill”, known for dropping cases of Pepsi of around town for other fans as a “Good Luck Pepsi”.

Watch the video here:

You can get a free “Good Luck Pepsi” Zero Sugar (20oz bottle) by texting “Bills” to 81234. The bottle will be redeemed via rebate up to $2.50. Pepsi will give away up to 7,160 bottles, and they must be purchased by Nov. 27. Click here for more info.