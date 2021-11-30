Perry’s Ice Cream unveils new Buffalo Bills-inspired flavor

(WIVB) – We all scream for two things – ice cream, and the Buffalo Bills.

Perry’s Ice Cream is changing up its roster with a new option in the freezer.

The company unveiled “Hey-ey-Sundae!’ on Tuesday.

The new flavor blends nougat ice cream with salty caramel swirls and brownie dough pieces.

And the ice cream isn’t just good for your sweet tooth – a portion of the proceeds from every sale will be donated to the Buffalo Bills Foundation.

This is the fourth Bills flavor to come from Perry’s Ice Cream.

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Perry’s made an additional $5,000 donation to the Buffalo Bills Foundation.