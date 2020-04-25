Pharmacies to begin testing for COVID-19 across New York State

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)- Independent pharmacies like Kenmore Prescription Center will soon add to the fight against COVID- 19 even more than they already have been, by providing people a convenient way to get tested.

Pharmacist Jeff Rutowski says Governor Cuomo’s latest executive order is something independent pharmacists have been pushing for.

Cuomo’s signed order allows independent pharmacies to conduct diagnostic COVID- 19 tests. Cuomo says this will help the state take advantage of the increased lab capacity which in turn will allow more tests to be conducted.

Rutowski says this provides people with access to testing sites they would not have had access to and is an added change Rutowski is looking forward to.

“I’m glad that the pharmacist and the profession will can step up. Pharmacy has alway been willing to step up to help the cause and do whatever we can within our power to combat this virus.”

Since more places will be offering testing for COVID- 19, Governor Cuomo says this opens up eligibility requirements and testing will continue to expand.

This executive order will Allow at least 5 thousand independent pharmacies throughout New York State to test for coronavirus.