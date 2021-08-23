Phoebe Bridgers coming to Artpark Sept. 15

MORRISON, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 01: Phoebe Bridgers performs onstage during Day 1 of “Red Rocks Unpaused” 3-Day Music Festival presented by Visible at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 01, 2020 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible)

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Indie-rock musician Phoebe Bridgers is coming to Artpark on Sept. 15.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7 p.m., go on sale noon on Thursday. General admission bowl is $49.50. Prices increase $5 the day of the show.

Attendees must be 12 and older and fully vaccinated. At the proof of the artist, the show will require proof of vaccination (no negative tests). Attendees must be have received their final dose at least two weeks before the show. Masks will be required for all staff and patrons.

