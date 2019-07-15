Planning board approves $160 million expansion of Albright Knox

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The planning board unanimously voting in approval of the Albright Knox plan, a major step forward for the project.

The project’s developers and architects just finished up a presentation which went over details – including a new north building which would sit on the gallery’s current parking lot, and creating an underground parking area instead.

These changes would also involve a new traffic pattern for the side streets surrounding the gallery, such as cutting off a driveway on Iroquois Drive.

According to project leaders, this means they now have an idea of when groundbreaking will be, which is expected by the end of this year.

At that point, the current site will be temporarily moved to northland just a couple miles away on the city’s east side.