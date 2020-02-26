Police and fire face off in hockey game to raise money for new K9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A hockey game downtown this weekend will help the Buffalo Police Department get a new K9. And it will be entertaining to watch.

This Saturday, at LECOM Harborcenter, Buffalo Police officers and Buffalo firefighters will exchange their badges and turnouts for hockey skates, and go head-to-head.

The game raises money for a new K9 for BPD, which is an important cause for the hospital administrator of City Creatures Animal Hospital, Dawn Parana.

“I was raised in law enforcement, my entire family is law enforcement, and with us being in the animal field, we thought it was a perfect fit to reach out to them and give back,” Parana said.

Parana and Casey McCrossan, a vet tech at City Creatures, came up with the idea for the event. They both provide vet care to the police department K9s, and when they realized another dog was needed, they immediately wanted to help.

“The K9 unit is a very special part of the Buffalo PD, those dogs are force multipliers,” McCrossan said. “Even their presence alone just brings a whole new atmosphere to any situation that they’re in. So these dogs are extremely valuable to the department… and they definitely need more.”

Parana and McCrossan said this will be an extremely family-friendly event. K9 Shield, the partner of late Lt. Craig Lehner, and K9 Lehner, the dog named after him, will be there. The Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, along with other organizations, also donated items to be auctioned off.

And of course, there will be some extremely entertaining hockey.

“It’s going to be a great rivalry between the two,” McCrossan said.

Any additional funds that are raised will go toward gear for the new K9.

The game gets underway at 2 p.m. on Saturday, at LECOM Harborcenter. Tickets are $15. You can buy them here, or get them at the door.