Poloncarz: 438 new COVID-19 cases in Erie County on Sunday, 9.3 daily positivity rate

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hospitalizations will be a key metric in determining whether regions in New York go to orange or red zones, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a Monday press conference.

As of Monday, there are no changes to the orange or yellow zones in the county.

On Saturday, 386 people were admitted to hospitals in Western New York. Of those, 63 were in the ICU.

Erie County Department of Health director Dr. Gale Burstein said that as of Monday, there are 44 reported COVID-19 cases associated with Erie County schools.

New rules will make it easier for smaller school districts to perform COVID-19 testing on students and staff, Poloncarz said.

The Erie County Department of Health will release information to school districts in the next 24 hours on how it will be decided which districts can be helped.

"We cannot help all school districts with testing."

As of Sunday there were 438 new COVID-19 cases in the county for a 9.2 percent daily positivity rate.

The seven-day positivity rate in the county is 7.3 percent.