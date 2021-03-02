Poloncarz calls Cuomo’s actions in latest case “creepy”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–In September of 2019, Governor Cuomo attended a wedding in NY City. Shortly after he gave a toast to the bride and groom, Anna Ruch tells the NY Times that this is a photo of when she approached Cuomo to thank him for the kind words he said about her friends.



Ruch tells the NY Times, Cuomo then put his hand on her bare lower back. She removed his hand and says the governor then remarked that she seemed “aggressive” and then placed his hands on her face and asked if he could kiss her loudly enough for a friend standing nearby to hear. She pulled away. This afternoon County Executive Mark Poloncarz called it creepy.

“It was just creepy. I mean, seriously, you just meet the person, and I don’t care who you are, I don’t think that’s what you should do. Is it illegal? No, it’s just creepy. So. I believe the Attorney general should have full carte blanche to investigate.”

Anna Ruch is a photographer who once worked for the Obama administration and Biden campaign, but never worked for Governor Cuomo. Two of the Governor’s former aides have also come forward with their own stories.

The State Attorney General has launched an investigation. While the Governor hasn’t said who will defend him in these cases, Governor Cuomo has hired NY attorney Elkan Abromowitz, who represented him seven years ago in a federal probe after Cuomo disbanded an anti-corruption agency. Abromowitz has also represented Woody Allen and Harvey Weinstein.