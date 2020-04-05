Poloncarz: Local police can enforce NY PAUSE, violators could be fined up to $2,000

(WIVB) – Violators of New York State’s PAUSE order could be subject to up to a $2,000 fine for a first time violation, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a Sunday press conference.

Poloncarz added that enforcement of the PAUSE Act can be done by local police, and that local law enforcement departments are “ready to go”.

Enforcement of New York’s PAUSE order can be done by local police. “Anyone is subject to up to a $2,000 first time violation.” – @markpoloncarz Says local law enforcement are ready to go. @news4buffalo — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) April 5, 2020

Poloncarz also clarified during the press conference that landscapers should only be doing maintenance, and should be practicing social distancing.

Lots of questions about landscapers and if they are essential. @markpoloncarz says they should only be doing maintenance, and they have to follow social distancing. @news4buffalo — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) April 5, 2020

Here are the terms of New York on PAUSE as defined on the governor’s website.