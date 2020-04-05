Poloncarz: Local police can enforce NY PAUSE, violators could be fined up to $2,000

(WIVB) – Violators of New York State’s PAUSE order could be subject to up to a $2,000 fine for a first time violation, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a Sunday press conference.
Poloncarz added that enforcement of the PAUSE Act can be done by local police, and that local law enforcement departments are “ready to go”.
Poloncarz also clarified during the press conference that landscapers should only be doing maintenance, and should be practicing social distancing.
Here are the terms of New York on PAUSE as defined on the governor’s website.
- Effective at 8PM on Sunday, March 22, all non-essential businesses statewide will be closed;
- Non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason (e.g. parties, celebrations or other social events) are canceled or postponed at this time;
- Any concentration of individuals outside their home must be limited to workers providing essential services and social distancing should be practiced;
- When in public individuals must practice social distancing of at least six feet from others;
- Businesses and entities that provide other essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least six feet;
- Individuals should limit outdoor recreational activities to non-contact and avoid activities where they come in close contact with other people;
- Individuals should limit use of public transportation to when absolutely necessary and should limit potential exposure by spacing out at least six feet from other riders;
- Sick individuals should not leave their home unless to receive medical care and only after a telehealth visit to determine if leaving the home is in the best interest of their health;
- Young people should also practice social distancing and avoid contact with vulnerable populations; and
- Use precautionary sanitizer practices such as using isopropyl alcohol wipes.