Poloncarz: No plan for curfew Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he does not plan to have a curfew in place tonight.

The county was under a curfew both Saturday and Sunday nights following protests over the death of George Floyd.



The county executive did say he’s under 24-hour security after threats were made to county employees. It’s not the first time Poloncarz has had security while he’s been serving as county executive.

“We returned to the traditional detail I had last year when there were threats against my life. I’m hoping that we can reduce that again but while there were threats against public officials we decided that it was better to have security than not,” Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz did not identify the county workers who were mentioned in any threats.