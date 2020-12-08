Poloncarz: We haven’t yet seen the full effect that Thanksgiving gatherings will have on hospitalizations

(WIVB) – Western New York has the second-highest positivity rate for COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Cuomo and local officials say that if we can’t get it under control, we could be headed for a shutdown.

It’s been 11 days since Thanksgiving, and Erie County Executive says that statistically, we haven’t yet seen the full effect that family gatherings will have on hospitalizations.

As of Monday, 487 people are hospitalized in WNY with COVID-19. As of Monday, 28 percent of hospital beds are still available.

Poloncarz called the stats “stabilized”, but that he thinks that hospitalizations will go up later this week.

Erie County is currently well-stocked on PPE.

“As of last week, we had 9 million pairs of Nitrile gloves, all sizes,” Poloncarz said. “Those are used every time we give a test and will be used for vaccines in the coming weeks and months. We have 10 million procedural masks, N-95s, all different kinds.”

Rich Products executives John Dandes and Robert Rich III have been named to head up the county’s Vaccination Task Force.