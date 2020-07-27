Popular cycling studio in Orchard Park to close its doors, move classes online only

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) – A popular cycling studio in Orchard Park has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and is shutting its doors.

Ashley Kelly who owns Vibe Cycling Studio is saying goodbye to the space she started her business in three years ago. She says this was not an easy decision, but the financial cost of renting a space she was not using just did not make sense.

“To have to keep your business afloat for four months and have no light at the end of the tunnel you have to make some business decisions on you know what’s to come I guess,” Kelly said.

For Kelly that means stepping away from the space on North Buffalo Street in Orchard Park. That location has helped build her business, a gym that offers, cycling yoga and barre classes.

“It was really difficult because any decision that I do make is for the clients,” Kelly said. “I know that the best decision is not to walk away from this space because the clients need it but I’m doing the best with the choices that I’m getting which is nothing.”

This won’t be the end of her business ventures. She plans to carry the brand by offering online workout classes called Vibe on the Go. It will provide the same classes people once could attend inside the studio. She also created her own podcast called A Vibe.

“I want to personally shift my focus and everything that I have on building that on a different way,” she said. “Which is going to be difficult through virtual but it’s all that we’re able to do right now.”

Vibe Cycling Studio’s last day will be August 1st. Kelly hopes to open up a studio again in the future, but for now she’s focusing on teaching classes virtually.

