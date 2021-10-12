Power restored after Buffalo’s Commodore Perry homes were without electricity all day

(WIVB) – A long day without power in Buffalo’s Perry housing projects is finally over Tuesday night.

The executive director of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority says electricity was restored after sunset.

Executive director Gillian Brown says an underground National Grid line failed this morning and they needed time not only to find the blown section, but to bring in replacement lines and install them.

Brown says this affected several hundred people in the BMHA’s buildings in the development, and food and water was brought for those who needed it.