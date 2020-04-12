President Trump & Former President Obama wish Americans Happy Easter NEWS

Wooden Easter eggs sit in a box at the White House waiting to be delivered to organizations in the area Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Washington. With the annual White House Easter Egg Roll canceled due to concerns about large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, first lady Melania Trump is giving 25,000 commemorative Easter eggs to area children’s hospitals, federal agencies, aid groups and grocery store chains. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(CNN) – President Trump wished Americans a Happy Easter on Twitter, noting the social distancing guidelines his administration put in place to limit in-person gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Former President Obama is also wishing the nation a “joyful” Easter Sunday.

Obama tweeted a family photo along with his Easter message.

He also noted the dramatic differences in celebrating this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote — “Although our celebrations may look different this year, our unwavering faith remains the same. For me, Easter is a time of hope — a reminder of rebirth and renewal — and a belief in a better day to come. From my family to yours, we wish you all a blessed and joyful Easter.”