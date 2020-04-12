President Trump & Former President Obama wish Americans Happy Easter NEWS

(CNN) – President Trump wished Americans a Happy Easter on Twitter, noting the social distancing guidelines his administration put in place to limit in-person gatherings to no more than 10 people.
Former President Obama is also wishing the nation a “joyful” Easter Sunday.
Obama tweeted a family photo along with his Easter message.
He also noted the dramatic differences in celebrating this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He wrote — “Although our celebrations may look different this year, our unwavering faith remains the same. For me, Easter is a time of hope — a reminder of rebirth and renewal — and a belief in a better day to come. From my family to yours, we wish you all a blessed and joyful Easter.”
