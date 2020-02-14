Principal gets duct taped to pillar after students complete challenge

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An elementary school principal is catching his breath, after he was duct-taped to a pillar for two hours Friday morning.

It was a sight you sure don’t see every day.

Principal Fred Hahn, at Martin Road Elementary School, wanted to motivate his students to read more at home and at school, so he proposed a challenge. If the students read 250,000 minutes in a five-week period, they could duct-tape him to a pillar, on Valentine’s Day.

In the end, the kids didn’t just hit their mark, they exceeded it. In all, they read 408,000 minutes in five weeks.

Every student who turned in a reading log helped tape Principal Hahn to that pillar during their lunch periods.

“They did their part, so I have to do mine,” Principal Hahn said. “It’s gratifying for them and we know at that age, these are memories that will last them a lifetime. The reading is so important obviously, at school and home, but we’re an elementary school and we want them to love school and love coming here. And things like today we know they’ll take with them forever.”

Nearly 600 students, grades 2-5, were apart of the challenge. The two fifth grade students who read the most (5,000 minutes each) got to pull out the chair from underneath Principal Hahn, after he was sufficiently taped to the pillar.

In case you’re wondering, the students used Gorilla Duct Tape to hold him up.