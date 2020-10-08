Prosecutors call for Chris Collins to start sentence

(WIVB)–Federal prosecutors say it’s time for Chris Collins to go to prison.



Lawyers for the former congressman are asking for collins sentence to be delayed until December citing concerns about catching COVID-19 in prison.



They’re also asking the judge to consider changing collins’ sentence to supervised released. In a letter to the judge, prosecutors say the bureau of prisons has taken steps to keep the virus out of its facilities.



Collins is facing a 26-month sentence for charges related to insider trading.