Protesters against new coronavirus restrictions gather outside Poloncarz’s home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–People outraged over new COVID-19 restrictions are taking their complaints directly to the Erie County Executive.

Demonstrators held a protest around Mark Poloncarz’s home in North Buffalo Sunday.


They say they’re sick of the restrictions, accusing the county executive and Governor Cuomo of being a tyrants.

Ahead of the protests, Poloncarz said this would not affect the county’s resolve to protect the public from COVID-19.

Poloncarz thanked the Buffalo Police Department for their protection and apologized to his neighbors.

