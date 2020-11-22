BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–People outraged over new COVID-19 restrictions are taking their complaints directly to the Erie County Executive.
Demonstrators held a protest around Mark Poloncarz’s home in North Buffalo Sunday.
They say they’re sick of the restrictions, accusing the county executive and Governor Cuomo of being a tyrants.
Ahead of the protests, Poloncarz said this would not affect the county’s resolve to protect the public from COVID-19.
I am aware of a loud protest planned for tomorrow (11/22) at 9:30 am to target my house and my immediate neighborhood. I am posting this now so my neighbors are aware.— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 21, 2020
Please read my statement on this and their despicable reference to "internment camps" and "dress up as slaves." pic.twitter.com/0itDFwrDYo
Poloncarz thanked the Buffalo Police Department for their protection and apologized to his neighbors.
LATEST:
- Protesters against new coronavirus restrictions gather outside Poloncarz’s home
- Lancaster town supervisor urges community to follow state guidelines after record increase in COVID cases
- 15 members of north Texas family get COVID-19 after small birthday party
- The Butterball helpline is getting tons of questions from new cooks. Here’s what they are asking
- Busch releases beer made for dogs